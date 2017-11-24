Kingston Marine Plans Advertised By Isle Of Wight Council For Comment

Plans to create facilities for marine businesses, on the banks of the River Medina in East Cowes, are open for consultation from today (Friday).

The site is currently a muddy area of cleared land, adjacent to the Hawthorn Meadows estate, off Saunders Way.

There are big plans for the Kingston Marine Park, on the land south of Beatrice Avenue, assuming it gets permission from the Isle of Wight Council.

The plans are being advertised on the local authority’s website and you can read more HERE.

The project has been hailed as a potential new home for businesses displaced by Red Funnel’s planned new East Cowes terminal. The cross-Solent operator’s controversial scheme was passed at appeal earlier this year.

