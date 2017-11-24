Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to compensate for an earlier pick six as the Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants 20-10 on their Thanksgiving Day meeting on Thursday night.

In what proved to be a fairly drab encounter between the two NFC East rivals, the two teams combined for more punts (nine) than points (six) in the first half, which ended 3-3.

But Cousins led Washington (5-6) on two touchdown drives in the second half, connecting with Jamison Crowder on a 15-yarder in the third quarter and with Josh Doctson from 14 yards late in the fourth.

In between, cornerback Janoris Jenkins intercepted a Cousins pass and returned the ball 53 yards to make it 10-10.

That one play totalled more yardage than Eli Manning and the Giants (2-9) generated in the entire second half. They gained 47 yards and one solitary first down. One possession ended with an interception by Manning, four ended with punts, and another dissolved as they turned the ball over on downs.

Maybe all the issues were a result of both teams being so depleted by injuries: Washington has 15 players on injured reserve this season, including its top two running backs, and New York’s total is 14, including star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Both offensive lines have been particular areas of concern, and Thursday was no different. The Redskins were missing three starters, while the Giants were using their eighth starting combination of the season. So, no surprise that there were 10 sacks, plus several penalties for false starts and holding.

