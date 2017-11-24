News Of Isle Of Wight Tiger Zena’s Death Shared With “Heavy Hearts”

The Isle of Wight Zoo has announced the death of its 21 year old white tiger, Zena.

The Yaverland charity said,

“…it is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Zena, our beloved 21 year old white tiger, has been put to sleep following age-related health issues. Earlier in the month we released information about Zena’s declining health and suggested that her supporters may like to visit her. On Friday 24 November we made the difficult decision to say “goodbye” to her.”

The zoo said the popular tiger had “passed away peacefully, surrounded by love.”

Zena came to the Isle of Wight from Longleat Safari Park, aged just three weeks old. She had been rejected by her mother. Zoo CEO, Charlotte Corney, took on the role of foster mum caring for Zena together with her older sister, Zia.

In her youth, Zena relished her beach walks and took pleasure in trying to ‘kill’ the crashing waves by pouncing on and biting them. Aged one year old she was successfully integrated with Zia and the two sisters, often described as ‘chalk and cheese’, lived very happily together.

Charlotte Corney said:

“Zena curled up and went to sleep in our hearts for the last time today, and that’s where she will remain. She was surrounded by deep affection from her big sister, Zia, her tiger friend, Aysha, and her human family both here at the zoo and within the wider community. We will learn to live without her safe in the knowledge that her legacy will forever burn brightly through our commitment to provide lifelong homes and friendship to tigers and other big cats who are dependant on human care.”

