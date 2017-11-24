Armed police are responding to reports of shots fired on London’s Oxford Street and at Oxford Circus Tube station.

Met Police has warned shoppers on Oxford Street to go into a building and says it is responding as if the incident is terrorist-related.

Armed officers have been seen inside Selfridges and Oxford Circus Tube station, both of which have been closed.

Shoppers and commuters are being urged to stay away from the area.

Pictures and video on social media show armed police at the station and people being led away from the area.

Sky’s Home Affairs Correspondent Mark White said: We’re not hearing – at this stage – of any injuries. Still a great deal of confusion around that area.

