The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
24 November 2017
Application No: P/01320/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32249/A
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: section of beach rear of East Cliff, Love Lane, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO35
Proposal: Refurbishment of two rustic timber pole groynes
Easting: 464810.6 Northing: 88724.3
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01320/17
Application No: P/01362/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06924/E
Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: Southdown Cottage, Southdown Lane, Chale, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382LJ
Proposal: Demolition of dwelling and outbuildings; proposed replacement dwelling and detached garage/car port; landscaping.
Easting: 447566.1 Northing: 78738.5
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01362/17
Application No: P/01373/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31820/C
Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: Stroud Green Farm, Town Lane, Chale Green, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382JS
Proposal: Proposed conversion of outbuilding to two bed holiday cottage
Easting: 448535.1 Northing: 79964.7
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01373/17
Application No: P/01374/17 Alt Ref: LBC/31820/D
Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: Stroud Green Farm, Town Lane, Chale Green, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382JS
Proposal: Proposed conversion of outbuilding to two bed holiday cottage
Easting: 448535.1 Northing: 79964.7
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01374/17
Application No: P/01366/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32190/B
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 2 Solent Heights, Egypt Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318BP
Proposal: Constuction of external staircase to rear elevation
Easting: 448601.5 Northing: 96402.1
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01366/17
Application No: P/01367/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33285
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 3 Solent Heights, Egypt Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318BP
Proposal: Construction of external staircase on rear elevation
Easting: 448617 Northing: 96418
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01367/17
Application No: P/01376/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30542/D
Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne
Location: Kingston Marine Park, land south of, Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO32.
Proposal: Approval of reserved matters on P/00494/11 – TCP/30542 for see P/00494/11
Easting: 450486.2 Northing: 94051.3
Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01376/17
Application No: P/01357/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31868/A
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater North
Location: Greensleeves, Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409SH
Proposal: Demolition of garden store and garage; Proposed single storey extension on rear
elevation to provide additional living accommodation;Single storey extension on
the side elevation to form double garage; Entrance porch (Revised scheme).
Easting: 433575.7 Northing: 87723.7
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01357/17
Application No: P/01372/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09102/C
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 40 Shore Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318LD
Proposal: Demolition of existing building; replacement two storey cafe/restaurant including balconies.
Easting: 447746.2 Northing: 95882
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01372/17
Application No: P/01231/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33287
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: 41 Chambers Drive, Apse Heath, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360LR
Proposal: Rear extension and replacement enlarged roof extension
Easting: 456447.4 Northing: 84049.5
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01231/17
Application No: P/01363/17 Alt Ref: TCP/18912/B
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: Top Barn, Rowridge Lane, Rowridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304HT
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension; Pitched roof to porch; Balcony/enclosure to side elevation.
Easting: 444507.7 Northing: 86327.9
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01363/17
Application No: P/01371/17 Alt Ref: TCP/08870/T
Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: The Enchanted Manor, Sandrock Road, Niton Undercliff, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO38.
Proposal: Removal of Condition 9 of P/00765/12 – TCP/08770/P
Easting: 450118.8 Northing: 75743.8
Case Officer: Russell Chick
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01371/17
Application No: P/01370/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33284
Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Ningwood Green Barn, Station Road, Ningwood, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO41 0TQ.
Proposal: Proposed rear extension with lift shaft to first floor.
Easting: 440212 Northing: 88401.6
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01370/17
Application No: P/01369/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33286
Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight
Location: The New House, Main Road, Wellow, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410TD
Proposal: New detached dwelling
Easting: 438734.3 Northing: 88118.4
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01369/17
Application No: P/01352/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07657/D
Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Little End, South Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410QH
Proposal: Demolition of bungalow; proposed two storey residential dwelling with associated garages.
Easting: 435586.7 Northing: 89616.8
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01352/17
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.