The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

24 November 2017

Application No: P/01320/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32249/A

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: section of beach rear of East Cliff, Love Lane, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO35

Proposal: Refurbishment of two rustic timber pole groynes

Easting: 464810.6 Northing: 88724.3

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01320/17

Application No: P/01362/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06924/E

Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: Southdown Cottage, Southdown Lane, Chale, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382LJ

Proposal: Demolition of dwelling and outbuildings; proposed replacement dwelling and detached garage/car port; landscaping.

Easting: 447566.1 Northing: 78738.5

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01362/17

Application No: P/01373/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31820/C

Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: Stroud Green Farm, Town Lane, Chale Green, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382JS

Proposal: Proposed conversion of outbuilding to two bed holiday cottage

Easting: 448535.1 Northing: 79964.7

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01373/17

Application No: P/01374/17 Alt Ref: LBC/31820/D

Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: Stroud Green Farm, Town Lane, Chale Green, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382JS

Proposal: Proposed conversion of outbuilding to two bed holiday cottage

Easting: 448535.1 Northing: 79964.7

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01374/17

Application No: P/01366/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32190/B

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 2 Solent Heights, Egypt Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318BP

Proposal: Constuction of external staircase to rear elevation

Easting: 448601.5 Northing: 96402.1

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01366/17

Application No: P/01367/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33285

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 3 Solent Heights, Egypt Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318BP

Proposal: Construction of external staircase on rear elevation

Easting: 448617 Northing: 96418

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01367/17

Application No: P/01376/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30542/D

Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne

Location: Kingston Marine Park, land south of, Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO32.

Proposal: Approval of reserved matters on P/00494/11 – TCP/30542 for see P/00494/11

Easting: 450486.2 Northing: 94051.3

Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01376/17

Application No: P/01357/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31868/A

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater North

Location: Greensleeves, Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409SH

Proposal: Demolition of garden store and garage; Proposed single storey extension on rear

elevation to provide additional living accommodation;Single storey extension on

the side elevation to form double garage; Entrance porch (Revised scheme).

Easting: 433575.7 Northing: 87723.7

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01357/17

Application No: P/01372/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09102/C

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 40 Shore Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318LD

Proposal: Demolition of existing building; replacement two storey cafe/restaurant including balconies.

Easting: 447746.2 Northing: 95882

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01372/17

Application No: P/01231/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33287

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: 41 Chambers Drive, Apse Heath, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360LR

Proposal: Rear extension and replacement enlarged roof extension

Easting: 456447.4 Northing: 84049.5

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01231/17

Application No: P/01363/17 Alt Ref: TCP/18912/B

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: Top Barn, Rowridge Lane, Rowridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304HT

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension; Pitched roof to porch; Balcony/enclosure to side elevation.

Easting: 444507.7 Northing: 86327.9

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01363/17

Application No: P/01371/17 Alt Ref: TCP/08870/T

Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: The Enchanted Manor, Sandrock Road, Niton Undercliff, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO38.

Proposal: Removal of Condition 9 of P/00765/12 – TCP/08770/P

Easting: 450118.8 Northing: 75743.8

Case Officer: Russell Chick

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01371/17

Application No: P/01370/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33284

Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Ningwood Green Barn, Station Road, Ningwood, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO41 0TQ.

Proposal: Proposed rear extension with lift shaft to first floor.

Easting: 440212 Northing: 88401.6

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01370/17

Application No: P/01369/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33286

Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight

Location: The New House, Main Road, Wellow, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410TD

Proposal: New detached dwelling

Easting: 438734.3 Northing: 88118.4

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01369/17

Application No: P/01352/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07657/D

Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Little End, South Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410QH

Proposal: Demolition of bungalow; proposed two storey residential dwelling with associated garages.

Easting: 435586.7 Northing: 89616.8

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01352/17

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

