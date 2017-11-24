Uma Thurman has broken her silence on the slew of allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, telling the disgraced Hollywood producer: "I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet – stay tuned."

The actress, who has worked on several films with Weinstein including Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, had previously said she was too angry to comment on sexual misconduct claims against the producer.

But in an emotional Thanksgiving post on Instagram, she suggested she has been a victim of sexual harassment.

Her post read: H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.

I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.

I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) – stay tuned.

The post was attached with a photograph of Thurman in Kill Bill: Volume 2, depicting a scene where her character Beatrix Kiddo vows to go on a rampage of revenge.

Last month, when Thurman was previously asked how she felt about women speaking out about their experiences of harassment, she replied: I think it’s commendable.

I have learned, I am not a child and I have learned that… when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.

So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.

A string of actresses, including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne have made allegations of harassment and assault against Weinstein.

Weinstein has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual conduct.

