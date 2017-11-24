Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president later this morning.

The moment will mark the final chapter of a political saga that saw the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year dictatorship.

Mr Mnangagwa, 75, will take the oath at the national sports stadium on the outskirts of Harare in front of thousands of supporters, dignitaries and foreign diplomats.

Buses have been arranged to get supporters to the 60,000-capacity stadium to watch what Mr Mnangagwa has described will be the beginning of a new and unfolding democracy.

It comes just a few days after he revealed he was subject to an assassination attempt, claiming he had previously left Zimbabwe after being informed of plans to eliminate me.

Mr Mnangagwa’s was sacked by the former president on 6 October, plunging the country into a political crisis and prompting military chiefs to take control of the capital and place Mr Mugabe under house arrest.

Mr Mugabe, 93, initially refused to stand down, but tendered his resignation on Tuesday after impeachment proceedings were launched by the national parliament.

He has reportedly been assured protection as part of a deal over his resignation.

Mr Mugabe had ruled Zimbabwe since 1980 and was, prior to his resignation, the world’s oldest head of state.

Under his presidency, the southern African country’s economy collapsed and unemployment rose to more than 90%.

