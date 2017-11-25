Shoppers in Newport will be able to sample a piece of Blackgang Chine and Robin Hill Adventure Park in the run up to Christmas.

Vectis Ventures – which runs both parks – has opened a pop-up shop in the High Street.

And, if you’re lucky, you might even meet some unusual characters.

James Croft, Robin Hill General Manager, said:

“In the lead up to Christmas on Fridays, Saturdays and Saturdays, people will be able to see some of our characters from both parks. “I don’t want to spoil the surprise too much, so come along and see us in NEwport High Street!”

WATCH: Isle of Wight Radio’s Paul and Emily at the new store:

