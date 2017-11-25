The halls of 1Leisure Medina will be decked with holly, tinsel and Christmas trees, streamers, baubles, lights and tinsel, as it hosts its first Festival of Christmas this weekend.

1Leisure’s helpful elves will guides guests through the throngs of local stalls – from crafts to food.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn a craft for themselves, with Newport florist Doris Pinks providing wreath making and table decoration workshops.

Councillor John Hobart, Cabinet member for environment and heritage, said:

“I’m excited to meet Father Christmas! I’ll certainly be visiting Santa’s Grotto and I’m sure the children will also enjoy the free messy craft area, while the grown-ups have the chance to shop, or enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie from the pop-up rustic bar. “I’m also looking forward to meeting the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary residents who will be visiting, and may even sample a traditional Belgian hot pancake.”

A schedule of entertainment will be on display throughout both days, featuring live music from local choirs and musicians, gymnastics displays from the Wight Flyers Flying Elves, along with the very popular Blackgang Chine Dino Show (with a festive twist) that will be performing twice a day, and roaming around the crowd to entertain them.

The Wight Festival of Christmas takes place Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November 2017, from 11am until 6pm.

