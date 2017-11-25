An expert is claiming that putting up your Christmas decorations early can be good for your health.

Although we’ve previously been warned of the negative effects of playing repetitive Christmas jingles too early, according to an expert these rules don’t apply when it comes to decorations.

Psycho-analyst, Steve McKeown, believes that adding a seasonal touch to your home could be beneficial to your mental health.

In an interview, McKeown explains that because of all the traditions we take part in around Christmas, this time sits out from the rest of the year in our memory. Meaning that when we see those shiny baubles, or red and green colour schemes, it evokes strong childhood memories. So far, so obvious you might think, but he goes on to explain what effect positive childhood memories have on us.

He said:

“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy. Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!”

Although traditionally Christmas trees and the like are put up at the beginning of the advent period, if you’re one of the people who can never wait to get started, it appears that now there’s no reason to hold back on the seasonal cheer.

Comments

comments