A 14-year-old missing from the Isle of Wight may be in the Birmingham area, says Hampshire Constabulary.

Mia from Ryde, was last seen getting off a ferry in Southampton at 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (Friday).

She has not been in touch with her family who, police say, are understandably growing increasingly concerned.

The disappearance is described as “very out of character”.

Mia is described as:

White

5ft 2ins

Slim

Very long blonde hair, which has some pink colour in it

Mia was last seen wearing:

Grey or black trousers

A black puffa-style coat

Inspector Rob Abel said:

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Mia’s safety the longer she is missing, so we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or heard from her, since yesterday afternoon. “We have had a great response from the public so far, helping to share our appeal, so thank you to those who have. “Mia, if you are reading this, please get in touch with either your family or us, so that we know that you are ok.”

If you have seen Mia, or have any information about where she might be, call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170458126.

