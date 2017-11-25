KissyPuppy – the charity set up in memory of young Isle of Wight girl Sophie Rolf – opens its first shop today (Saturday).

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio yesterday, the charity has pledged to support the Earl Mountbatten Hospice and raise £300,000 which will go towards refurbishing Oak House. Once completed, it means more Islanders will be able to receive care and support from the hospice.

It is four years ago today that Sophie lost her brave battle with a brain tumour.

Sophie’s mum, Gemma Blamire, said:

“There will be a few things going on today and Sophie’s friends will be doing a cake sale. “If anyone can come down and support us, it would be really appreciated becuase this is the first start for our fundraising towards this new project.”

The shop is located in Lugley Street and opens at 9.30am.

