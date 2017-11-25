A new Little Miss character will aim to inspire the next generation of girls into science, tech and engineering subjects.

Little Miss Inventor was unveiled as the 39th character in the illustrated series, in an Instagram post by the Mr Men team.

The character will be an inspiration for girls interested in STEM subjects and will debut on shelves on International Women’s Day next year, 8 March.

STEM refers to the science, technology, engineering and maths subjects and industries, where there is typically an under representation of women.

The character is yellow and is pictured with pencils and a spanner appearing to come out of her wild green hair.

It was met with a positive reaction on Instagram.

One said: Yes! She looks awesome! I always loved the Mr Men!!

Another added: Yes, it’s becoming the norm 🙂 I am a little miss inventor :).. positive role models for our girls, who are all born as clever as our boys.

In the summer, Little Miss Explorer made her debut as an exclusive character for Heathrow airport.

The characters also had a grown-up overhaul, with Little Miss Busy Surviving Motherhood and Mr Greedy Eats Clean To Get Lean added to the canon.

They are now created by Adam Hargreaves, the son of the late Roger Hargreaves.

