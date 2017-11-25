A tiger escaped from a circus and onto the streets of Paris before being shot dead and its owner arrested.

The 200kg (31st) animal was roaming the streets of the French capital for some time before being killed.

Police in the city said it had been neutralised by a staff member from the circus, which is due to open next week near the Garigliano bridge, about a mile from the Eiffel Tower.

Pictures of the tiger dead on its side, with a bloodied mouth and thick blood along its torso have been published by French media.

The animal is not thought to have harmed anyone after it escaped from the Bormann-Moreno circus at around 5pm Friday.

One witness told BFMTV: I saw a tiger running and heard three shots. The tiger was lying on the ground and there was blood.

Public transport was stopped as emergency services rushed to the area.

The owner was in shock. When we arrived the 200kg tiger was already dead, said a fire service spokesman.

The tiger was shot dead in an alleyway and it was not in the street, there were no passers by.

The incident has sparked fury among conservationists, with the Brigitte Bardot Foundation demanding a ban on the use of animals in circuses.

It’s a miracle that there weren’t any human victims this time, the organisation said.

We must react immediately and ban this exploitation of wild animals reduced to slavery.

(c) Sky News 2017: Tiger shot dead in Paris while roaming streets a mile from Eiffel Tower

