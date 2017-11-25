Donald Trump has been stirring up trouble on Twitter again, taking aim at Time magazine and its Person Of The Year.

The US President tweeted that he had turned down the chance to be given the coveted title after the magazine asked him for an interview and photo shoot without confirming he would be chosen.

He tweeted: Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

Time was not impressed and tweeted on its own account: The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.

Time does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.

A former editor of the magazine Richard Stengel had more to say: Hate to tell you but that PROBABLY means you’re NOT Person of the Year.

They just wanted a photo shoot. But I’m sure you still have that fake TIME cover somewhere in storage.

He was referring to a Washington Post report In June, which revealed that several of Mr Trump’s golf clubs display a made-up version of the Person of the Year cover, with positive headlines gracing his portrait.

British tennis player Andy Murray was among those who made a joke of Mr Trump’s tweet, sarcastically writing: BBC just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

Actor David Schneider joined in: Hollywood just called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named the next James Bond but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

Mr Trump’s professed indifference to the award contrasts a little with previous years, where he has paid close attention to the judges’ decision.

In 2012, 2014 and 2015, he even complained about not being picked – on Twitter, of course.

But the real estate tycoon came up trumps last year, when the magazine gave him the title, describing him as the President of the Divided States of America.

At the time, explaining their decision, the judges wrote: It’s hard to measure the scale of his disruption.

This real estate baron and casino owner turned reality-TV star and provocateur-never a day spent in public office, never a debt owed to any interest besides his own-now surveys the smoking ruin of a vast political edifice that once housed parties, pundits, donors, pollsters, all those who did not see him coming or take him seriously.

(c) Sky News 2017: Trump: I passed on Time Magazine’s Person of the Year title

Comments

comments