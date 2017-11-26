What do you think Newport should look like in the future?

Residents, businesses, schools and organisations are being asked to share ideas and help shape the future of the town.

The consultation has been launched by the Isle of Wight Council’s Regeneration team, Newport Parish Council, and Newport Business Association.

The team will be available to chat at Newport’s Christmas Lights Extravaganza on Saturday, 2 December at St Thomas Square from 11am to 7pm, and at Quay Arts on Wednesday, 5 December from 6pm to 10pm.

There is also an online questionnaire, which you can find here – https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/shapingnewport

