Councillor: Fewer Hours At Isle Of Wight’s Lynnbottom Tip Saves Cash And Was Better Than Closure

The alternative was to shut for two days, says the Isle of Wight Councillor in charge of Waste Management, on why the winter opening hours at Lynnbottom Tip have been slashed.

As Isle of Wight Radio reported in October, the waste and recycling facility is open 21 fewer hours a week, starting from 10am instead of 7am.

Councillor Michael Murwill says it is about saving cash, total closure was not a realistic option:

“We looked at all the alternatives for the two sites, including closing them for two days. I personally thought that was too drastic, so I’d rather reduce the hours. “I know it’s not going to keep everyone happy and I apologise for that, but we have got save money somehow and this is the least painful way of doing it. “It is the quietest period of the sites and on the roads it is the busiest time around the Hare and Hounds roundabout, and we wanted to improve that.”

