Jess Breach scored five tries as England Women claimed a 3-0 Old Mutual Wealth series win over Canada Women with a 69-19 victory at Twickenham.

Marlie Packer opened the scoring for the Red Roses when she drove the ball over from a line-out in the fifth minute, followed by tries for Abi Dow (three), Breach, Ellie Kildunne and a penalty try. Katy Daley-Mclean kicked five conversions.

Olivia De Merchant and Pamphinette Buisa both scored tries for Canada, with the visitors also awarded a penalty try, while Brianna Miller kicked a conversion.

The win wrapped up a successful series for England in which Breach, Dow and Kildunne were among 10 players awarded their first international caps.

England: Danielle Waterman, Abigail Dow, Lagi Tuima, Rachel Burford, Jess Breach, Katy Daley-Maclean, Leanne Riley, Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Heather Kerr, Abbie Scott, Poppy Cleall, Rowena Burnfield, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: Lark Davis, Rochelle Clark, Justine Lucas, Catherine O’Donnell, Izzy Noel-Smith, Caity Mattinson, Zoe Harrison, Ellie Kildunne.

Canada Brianna Miller, Paige Farries, Dria Bennett, Emily Belchos, Emmanuela Jada, Anais Holly, Justine Pelletier; Brittany Kassil, Emily Tuttosi, Olivia De Merchant, Tyson Beukeboom, Laura Russell (c), Janna Slevinsky, Sara Svoboda, Pamphinette Buisa.

Replacements: Emily Barber, Alexandra Ellis, Veronica Harrigan, McKinley Hunt, Emilie Nicholl, Courtney Holtkamp, Jess Neilson, Sam Alli.

02aWVoZDE6KbUxyJlT1X1O-opGVoRw8v

(c) Sky News 2017: England Women 69-19 Canada Women: Jess Breach scores five tries in series whitewash

Comments

comments