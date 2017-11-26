The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has warned Europe that it could increase the range of its missiles.

In comments reported by the Fars news agency, Brigadier General Hossein Salami said: If we have kept the range of our missiles to 2,000 kilometres, its not due to lack of technology.

We are following a strategic doctrine.

So far we have felt that Europe is not a threat, so we did not increase the range of our missiles.

But if Europe wants to turn into a threat, we will increase the range of our missiles.

It was not clear whether Mr Hossein was reacting to a particular European action or speech but France has previously called for tough talks with Iran about its ballistic missile programme.

Iran has repeatedly promised the programme is for its own defence.

But the US says Iran is breaching international law, as some of its missiles could one day carry nuclear warheads, something Iran denies.

Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, said in October that the country’s 2,000km (1,240 mile) missile range covered most of American interest and forces.

Our missiles’ range is 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles), and that can be increased, but we believe this range is enough for the Islamic Republic as most of the U.S. forces and most of their interests in the region are within this range, Jafari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Americans are trying to impose new sanctions against the Revolutionary Guards for its missile program, but that is an excuse to harm Iran’s economy.

The US House of Representatives voted in October for new sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

US President Donald Trump has called for allies to join him in stopping Iran’s continued dangerous and destabilising behaviour.

