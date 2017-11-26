A police officer has been seriously injured after he was knocked down by a van in Liverpool.

A white Transit van was driven at the male officer in the Norris Green area of the city on Saturday evening after police attempted to stop the vehicle.

Merseyside Police said the officer was taken to hospital following the despicable attack. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested and taken to a police station in Merseyside for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Earl said: This was a despicable attack on a police officer who was simply doing his job, trying to protect the communities of Merseyside.

The officer has sustained serious injuries for which he is receiving treatment. He has also been left extremely shaken by his ordeal.

His colleagues, both those who were with him at the time and others who attended following the incident, have been left shocked by this incident and are being provided with support.

Police have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Det Ch Insp Earl said I would urge anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been passing Hasfield Road in their vehicle at the time and may have dashcam footage, to contact police. Any information could prove vital to our inquiries.

(c) Sky News 2017: Police officer knocked down in ‘despicable’ van attack

