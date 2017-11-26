Two businesses which operate on the Isle of Wight have won top awards with Family Traveller magazine.

The top rated family travel website and magazine announced its winners at a ceremony in London on Tuesday, hosted by TV personality Alice Beer.

Wightlink won the Best Family Ferry Operator award.

Stuart James, Marketing and Innovation Director at Wightlink said:

“This is an excellent win for Wightlink, as we work to create family-focused travel campaigns and achieving engagement with families in the local community. “The travel industry has recognised that families are increasingly seeking enriching experiences in their holiday decision-making process, which is something that we at Wightlink continue to develop. We’d like to thank Family Traveller readers and our customers for voting for us.”

Ready Camp, based in Adgestone, won the award for Best Holiday Rental for Families.

Visit Isle of Wight CEO David Thornton said:

“The family market is massively important to the Isle of Wight and we’re planning a whole programme of new activities to attract more families to the Island next year, so winning a Family Traveller award, a nationally recognised accolade, is awelcome step in the right direction.”

Jane Anderson, editor of Family Traveller magazine, said:

“Transformative travel, authentic experiences and active outdoorsy holidays are on the rise for families. The industry has clearly recognised that parents and carers are seeking enriching experiences and are providing holidays which are tailored, great value and leave their customers with memories to treasure for years to come.”

