Wightlink has cancelled several crossings on its FastCat service tomorrow (Monday).

The company says sailings between Ryde Pier and Portsmouth Harbour are affected.

The 06.40, 16.40, 17.40 and 18.45 from Ports Harbout and the 17.10, 18.10 and 19.15 from Ryde are cancelled.

Wightlink said it is due to an ongoing mechanical issue with Wight Ryder and is working hard to resume its timetable for Tuesday.

