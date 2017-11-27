Australia opener Cameron Bancroft says there was nothing malicious about Jonny Bairstow’s ‘headbutt’, explaining it was just a “weird” greeting.

Reports of the incident, which occurred in Perth last month, emerged on Sunday but both sides were quick to clarify the situation after the conclusion of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Bairstow told reporters that the episode had been blown completely out of proportion before Bancroft detailed what had happened.

I got into a very amicable conversation with Jonny, he just greeted me with a headbutt, Bancroft said.

I was expecting a handshake. It wasn’t the greeting I’d expected. We continued on having a very good conversation.

At the time he said sorry. For me personally it was just really weird. It was so random and I didn’t really expect it.

A handshake or hug would have been something more I would have expected. I just took it as, ‘he says hello to people very differently to others’.

Bairstow confirmed there was no aggression behind the action and spoke of his desire to move on from the incident.

We were just in the bar having a good laugh. Cameron and I enjoyed the evening and continued to do so. There was no intent or malice, the England wicketkeeper-batsman said.

Hopefully now we can sweep this under the table and continue what will be an exciting, fantastic series.

England will hope that they can now put the affair – put down to boyish behaviour by captain Joe Root – behind them as they try to level the Ashes series in the day-night Test in Adelaide.

Australia’s openers completed a 10-wicket victory for the hosts halfway through the morning session on day five but Root backed England to show their character when the second Test starts on Saturday.

Steve Smith played exceptionally well on that surface and took the game away from us, he added.

In that first innings we were looking to get 400 plus and put scoreboard pressure on them. Then with Australia 209-7 we were still looking to get a lead but we didn’t and it’s frustrating.

We showed great character at times – we’ve got to harness that and turn good starts into big scores.

For three days we were excellent. Bar Steve’s knock we were right in it. It’s frustrating. We have to move on quickly and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes in Adelaide.

We’ve prepared very well in the warm-up games, played three days of excellent cricket and it’s about making sure it’s five days next week.

