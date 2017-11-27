New supermarkets could be built on the home of Newport Football Club.

South Coast Leisure (SCL) – which owns the land – wants to transform the current home of Newport Football Club – which looks set to move to The Racecourse, off Fairlee Road in Newport.

SCL has been actively working with the club to re-home it.

When SCL took over the St George’s land two years ago, it included options for ‘non-food retail’ or ‘light industrial’ uses.

As revealed by Isle of Wight Radio earlier this month, retail plans have been earmarked for St George’s Park.

SCL has subsequently approached IWC to vary some of the terms of the option to enable their preferred development and ‘better meet market demand.’

SCL has requested a variation of the option to include two food retail units, comprising 18,800 and 11,000 square feet.

