Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and threw two touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams snapped the New Orleans Saints’ eight-game winning streak with a 26-20 victory on Sunday.

It’s a result that means for the first time since 2006 the revitalised Rams (8-3) are guaranteed not to finish the regular season with a losing record.

Los Angeles turned in a gritty defensive effort against the high-scoring Saints (8-3), holding Drew Brees to 246 yards passing, with just 96 of those coming in the first three quarters.

One week after rallying from 15 points down late in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Redskins in overtime, the Saints fell behind on the opening drive and never caught up.

New Orleans rookie running back Alvin Kamara scored on a stunning 74-yard touchdown run early on, and also registered a late TD reception as the Saints threatened another comeback, but in-between their offense was kept very quiet.

The New Orleans defense also struggled to stop Goff’s passing game with its top two cornerbacks – Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley (abdomen) – sidelined by injuries.

Goff went 28 of 43, patiently picking at the Saints’ defense in his fourth 300-yard game of the season, connecting with Sammy Watkins and rookie Josh Reynolds for his two scores, both in the first half.

That saw the Rams lead 17-10 at the break, before stretching that further with three more Greg Zuerlein field goals in the second half.

The Saints finally trimmed Los Angeles’ lead to one score on Kamara’s TD catch with just under two minutes to play but Watkins recovered their onside kick attempt to kill any chance of another New Orleans comeback.

Elsewhere, in the other late games in the NFL….

Jaguars 24-27 Cardinals

Phil Dawson kicked a career-long 57-yard field goal with one second to play to give Arizona (5-6) a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville (7-4).

It snaps the Jaguars’ four-game winning streak and drops them into a tie with Tennessee for the AFC South lead.

Seahawks 24-13 49ers

Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns – to give him 150 career TDs passing – and also ran for a score, as Seattle (7-4) overcame a sloppy start to beat San Francisco (1-10).

QB Jimmy Garoppolo made his 49ers debut with a minute remaining after starter C.J. Beathard went down on a hit by Michael Bennett. Garoppolo, acquired from New England in a trade last month, threw a 10-yard TD to Louis Murphy as time expired.

Broncos 14-21 Raiders

Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes despite the loss of starting receiver Michael Crabtree to an ejection for his role in a brawl, as Oakland (5-6) overcame Denver (3-8), who lost seven games in a row for the first time in 50 years.

QB Paxton Lynch’s first start of the season for the Broncos was a rough one. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 41 yards and an interception. He was also sacked four times and left the game in the third quarter after injuring his ankle.

Jsdm1oZDE6PwVT_hipTNV7CxTe69FtS4

(c) Sky News 2017: New Orleans Saints 20-26 Los Angeles Rams: Jared Goff stars in NFC battle

Comments

comments