A man has been found dead at the Travelodge hotel in Newport, which police are treating as non-suspicious.
Emergency services were called to Lugley Street just before 7pm last night (Sunday).
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:
“We can confirm that officers located the body of a 60 year-old man in a room at the Travelodge on Lugley Street in Newport shortly before 6:50pm on Sunday 26 November.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.”