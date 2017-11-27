Emergency services were called to Lugley Street just before 7pm last night (Sunday).

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We can confirm that officers located the body of a 60 year-old man in a room at the Travelodge on Lugley Street in Newport shortly before 6:50pm on Sunday 26 November.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.”