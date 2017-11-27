Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, meaning there will be another royal wedding.

The pair became engaged in London earlier this month and will tie the knot in Spring.

Clarence House said further details about the couple’s wedding will be announced in due course, adding:

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. “Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.”

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, it added.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are said to be “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.” according to @TheRoyalFamily on Twitter

Ms Markle’s parents have wished the Prince Harry and their daughter Meghan Markle a “lifetime of happiness”…

In a tweet from Kensington Palace the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge said they’re “…very excited for Harry and Meghan…”

