Over 100 reindeer have died in just three days after being mown down by freight trains in Norway.

Reindeer herder Torstein Appfjell, 59, called the deaths totally tragic and said the number of animals killed was unprecedented.

Mr Appfjell, who said he was dizzy with anger, said the worst incident happened on Saturday when 65 animals were mown down.

The herder, who looks after around 2,000 reindeer in Helgeland in the North of the country, said 106 reindeer have been killed since Thursday.

At least 250 reindeer were killed by trains over the last 12 months.

Led by their herders, groups of animals have been migrating from their summer pasture in the mountainous regions towards the coast.

But as they head towards their winter home, many have been caught on the train tracks dividing their route.

Warnings for trains to drive slowly through the migration area failed to reach the drivers due to a technical failure, according to Norwegian news website NRK.

Local train operator, Bane Nor has now reduced the speed of their vehicles in the area, according to local media.

Local residents, who say the slaughter of the reindeer on the tracks happens every year, are calling for a barrier to be built along the rails to protect the migrating animals.

