Isle of Wight swimmers hoping to make a splash at 1Leisure Medina in Newport have been turned away today (Monday).

Equipment failure has led to the main pool being closed. The smaller pool is still open.

Posting on Facebook, the Isle of Wight Council said:

“There was a pool plant failure at 1Leisure Medina last night (Sunday), which is currently being investigated. “The main pool is being refilled and the water will need to be treated and heated. It is anticipated that the pool will open again on Wednesday morning. Apologies for any inconvenience. The small pool remains unaffected.”

