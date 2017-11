Three people were taken to hospital following a crash between Bembridge and Yaverland.

The incident – involving one vehicle – happened around 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

Fire crews from Ryde and Bembridge attended, along with police and the ambulance service.

The fire service said it was initially called over fears people were trapped in a vehicle, after it rolled.

The fire service carried out scene safety.

The road was closed by police for a time.

