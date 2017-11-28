Families in Bali who make products for Oasis on the Isle of Wight are “safe and receiving support”, despite fears of Mount Agung erupting.

The Brading store’s owner, Alan Southwell says he is in constant contact with the families and workforce in Bali.

According to Alan some live within the exclusion zone which is being evacuated to protect people from the volcano’s ash clouds and possible eruption.

Rakhmat works for the store from Sanur in Bali. He told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The people near the mountain are already evacuated. Today it’s raining so we can’t really feel the ash, we think it is better with the rain. The ash is in the engine of the cars and if we are driving we can feel the ash in our eyes.”

Alan added:

“Around 23 of them are in the exclusion zone, but there’s extended families and they will be affected. Getting the product would affect them, but as long as they’re safe that’s the main thing, if a piece of furniture arrives late that’s not a problem.”

