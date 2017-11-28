Canterbury cricket club are in talks with Ben Stokes’ representatives over his availability to play domestic cricket in New Zealand.

The New Zealand club have confirmed there have been initial informal discussions, with the hope of signing the England all-rounder for the Ford Trophy and Burger King Super Smash competitions.

Canterbury Canterbury’s CEO Jeremy Curwin said: The CCA Board and New Zealand Cricket will independently be considering this issue in the near future but, until then, we are unable to provide any more detail on the status of the deliberations. As and when there are any further developments we will of course release further statements.

Stokes is travelling to New Zealand, but the ECB confirmed to Sky Sports News on Monday that the 26-year-old is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England setup.

A statement said: The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB.

All-rounder Stokes, who remains unavailable for England selection because of an ongoing police investigation, was the subject of intense social media speculation following the emergence of a picture appearing to show him walking through the corridors of Heathrow airport with his cricket gear.

Stokes was arrested in September by Avon & Somerset Police on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub and has not been considered for selection since.

