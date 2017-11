A late Bonfire Night event prompted a call-out to firefighters in Freshwater, who found Level 42’s Mark King and Bestival’s Rob Da Bank enjoying a party.

The crew was called out on Sunday (26 November), but fears of a fire were unfounded and it turned out to be a “controlled burning”.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue team tweeted that it had been “very nice to meet” the Isle of Wight’s famous faces.

