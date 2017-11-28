“Gun Disguised As Walking Stick” Handed In During Isle Of Wight Surrender

In total, 34 items were handed in on the Isle of Wight during Hampshire Constabulary’s two-week firearms surrender.
A gun made to look like walking stick was among the items brought to Newport police station.
Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, 351 firearms were recovered along with 95 quantities of ammunition. They included working illegally held self-loading pistols and working revolvers from World War One, including two that were used in the Battle of the Somme.
A number of illegally held shotguns, including a sawn-off shotgun, were also handed in, as well as a revolver made in 1893, handguns, rifles and numerous air rifles and air pistols.
Chief Inspector Emma Baillie, Head of Armed Response for Hampshire and Thames Valley, said:
“We would like to thank everyone who handed in any firearms or ammunition as part of this surrender.
“This means that there are 351 fewer firearms and imitation firearms on our streets which could have easily fallen into the hands of criminals.
“As a result our neighbourhoods are much safer, both for our residents and for our officers who work every day and night to protect them.
“We are very pleased that so many people took the opportunity to take part in this initiative and the number of firearms recovered certainly proves how valuable such a surrender is.
“Gun crime is low in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and has not seen a rise others force areas have, however we cannot be complacent and we will continue to do all we can to make our communities safer.”
The surrender has now ended and if you find a firearm or are uncertain about the lawful possession of a firearm, call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.