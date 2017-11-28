“Gun Disguised As Walking Stick” Handed In During Isle Of Wight Surrender

Chief Inspector Emma Baillie, Head of Armed Response for Hampshire and Thames Valley, said:

“We would like to thank everyone who handed in any firearms or ammunition as part of this surrender.

“This means that there are 351 fewer firearms and imitation firearms on our streets which could have easily fallen into the hands of criminals.

“As a result our neighbourhoods are much safer, both for our residents and for our officers who work every day and night to protect them.

“We are very pleased that so many people took the opportunity to take part in this initiative and the number of firearms recovered certainly proves how valuable such a surrender is.

“Gun crime is low in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and has not seen a rise others force areas have, however we cannot be complacent and we will continue to do all we can to make our communities safer.”