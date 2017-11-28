After announcing their engagement to the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about their relationship during an in-depth TV interview.

Here are 13 things we learned about the newest Royal couple, who will be getting married in the spring.

1. They did not know about each other before

Harry had never heard of Suits – the TV drama in which Meghan stars – and she said she did not grow up reading stories about the prince, so learned everything about the Royal from himself.

2. An unnamed mutual friend introduced them

Only revealed as a woman, the friend set them up on a blind date. They went on another date the next day before Harry persuaded Meghan to join him in Botswana the following month for five days, where they slept under the stars.

3. She would not let him finish proposing

The prince got down on one knee – and before he could finish, Meghan asked: Can I say yes now?

They hugged and Harry had to ask if he could give her the ring, which includes a large diamond from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from jewellery belonging to his late mother, Diana.

4. They love cooking together

Harry proposed to Meghan as they were trying to roast a chicken.

He also revealed they cook dinner a lot and got to know each other by staying in rather than going out for dinner.

5. The couple want to have children soon

Prince Harry said they want to take it one step at a time but hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.

6. Meghan has met the Queen

They have met a couple of times, with Meghan describing Harry’s grandmother as an incredible woman.

She said she appreciated meeting the Queen through his lens as he has so much respect for her as a monarch but also loves her as his grandmother.

Prince Harry said his grandparents have been wonderful and have known about their relationship for quite some time.

7. The Queen’s corgis took to Meghan straight away

Harry said he has spent the last 33 years being barked at by his grandmother’s beloved dogs, but they have been better behaved around his fiancee.

Meghan said the dogs lay on her feet during tea, wagging their tails.

8. Meghan wants to use her newfound platform for good

The American confirmed she will not be continuing as an actress but wants to initially focus on smaller organisations who are working on the same causes she has always been passionate about.

9. Harry thinks Meghan will become a singer

When asked what Meghan will do with having a bigger platform and voice, Prince Harry joked: Sing.

Meghan laughed the suggestion off, saying she is not a singer.

10. The pair want to spend most of their time in Commonwealth countries

Prince Harry said there is a hell of a lot of staff and work that needs doing and with lots of young people running around the Commonwealth that’s where we’re going to spend most of our time hopefully.

11. Meghan and Diana would have been thick as thieves

Prince Harry said his mother would be over the moon, jumping up and down at news of their engagement – and that he believes Diana and his fiancee would have been best friends and thick as thieves.

It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that’s going on I’m sure she’s… with us.

12. Kate has been wonderful to Meghan

Harry said he did not tell anybody about Meghan for a while – but when he did, William and Kate were longing to meet her.

They regularly meet up as they are neighbours in Kensington Palace.

Meghan said Kate has been wonderful and Prince Harry said his brother has been amazing, as has Prince Charles.

13. Meghan will become part of the Royal team

Prince Harry said welcoming Meghan into his family means another team player as part of the bigger team.

He said they want to encourage the younger generation to be able to see the world in the correct sense rather than perhaps having a distorted view.

