Isle of Wight charities Daisy Chains IW and Layla’s Trust are collaborating to supply hospital bags and boxes to Island families in times of need.

Layla’s Trust’s hospital bags are have been designed to help parents of poorly children who have to travel to the mainland for treatment, and often have little or no time to grab the essentials.

Meanwhile, Daisy Chains IW has created boxes for parents whose babies need to spend time in the neonatal unit. They include items like micro nappies for premature babies, cotton wool pads and a memory box, which parents may not have the chance to buy in advance.

Sarah Leahy from Layla’s Trust said:

“We’ve been working on our hospital bags initiative for some time now. The aim of our hospital bags is to provide parents with the basic amenities that they don’t have time to bring from home before they have to rush off to a mainland hospital. Items such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, a universal phone charger and sanitary items. The bags also have information such as a map of Southampton General Hospital, taxi firm numbers and local hotels.

Sarah added:

“The fact that Daisy Chains IW have independently identified a similar need just shows how important these two projects are to support island families with poorly children. The fact that we are able to work collaboratively on these two initiatives and launch them together means that we are able to provide a comprehensive, wrap-around service to support these families.”

Daisy Chains IW’s Mandy Fuller said:

“Through working with the families of premature babies, we understand that families can be rushed into hospital with no warning. Due to this, parents often find themselves with a new fragile baby and none of the basic Items they need to look after them. This has led to the launch of our NICU Boxes. These will be supplied to those who have had a premature baby that will require a longer stay in hospital here on the Island or those who need to be transferred to the mainland units. This project will complement our Smile packages which are sent out to children who have a long stay in hospital to hopefully make them smile through some of their essential treatment.”

