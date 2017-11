A man has been taken to hospital following a crash at Station Rd Wootton according to Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson from the service told Isle of Wight Radio an ambulance was requested to attend the scene on Station Rd in Wootton by Police at 4.46am this morning (Tuesday).

Southern Vectis says the incident has affected it’s route 9 into Newport this morning while debris is cleared from the road.

