The boat that will carry Wight Lightning from Canary Islands to Antigua for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge has arrived in La Gomera.

As earlier reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the team is due to set off in two weeks time.

The crew will soon join the boat, and undergo further training before beginning the Trans-Atlantic row to raise money for Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust and Ability Dogs For Young People.

