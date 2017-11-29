Apple says it is trying to fix a major glitch within its latest Mac operating system.

The bug in MacOS High Sierra means that anyone can gain entry to the computer without a password, giving them administrator rights.

In a statement, Apple said: We are working on a software update to address this issue.

The problem was made public by a Turkish developer Lemi Ergin, who found that by typing in the username root, not entering a password and hitting enter a few times, he could get unrestricted access to the system.

He described it as a huge security issue, adding that the result was unbelievable.

In response, the Apple Support Twitter account asked him to direct message them, saying: Let’s take a closer look at what’s happening together.

A workaround has been announced by Apple while it works on the problem.

The company said on its website: Setting a root password prevents unauthorised access to your Mac.

To enable the Root User and set a password, please follow the instructions here.

If a Root User is already enabled, to ensure a blank password is not set, please follow the instructions from the ‘Change the root password’ section.

The other option for worried users is to make sure they don’t let their computer out of their sight and to make sure they update their system when prompted.

(c) Sky News 2017: Apple trying to fix major password glitch on MacOS High Sierra

Comments

comments