A new shelter for rescued circus tigers will be named in memory of one of the Isle of Wight Zoo’s most famous residents.

As Isle of Wight Radio reported, Zena died earlier this week aged 21 years old.

“Zena’s Retreat” will be opened in the spring by the Wildheart Trust and “will become home to another era of big cats who deserve the chance to feel loved”.

Meanwhile, the Trust is raising cash to continue its work HERE.

