There are plans for Cowes to be marketed as an “ideal” cruise ship destination.

The aim is to attract more visitors to the Isle of Wight.

Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) is working with Destination Cowes and the Island’s tourism organisation, Visit Isle of Wight to promote the seaside town as a unique destination port-of-call.

Every year, small and medium-sized cruise ships from Northern Europe are invited to the Isle of Wight to the Island’s coastlines and landscapes.

CHC says the initiative aims to secure more cruises to Cowes to benefit the harbour, town and local economy.

It’s also pointing out Osborne House in East Cowes being used as a filming location for the feature film, Victoria and Abdul, in the hope it could generate tourism, along with Queen Victoria’s legacy on the Island.

Harbour Master Captain Stuart McIntosh says there’s a lot to offer:

“We are excited at the prospect of welcoming more visiting cruise ships to Cowes, one of the world’s most famous sailing destinations. However, a visit to Cowes puts cruise guests within easy reach of a multitude of landmark attractions and diverse excursion choices on the Isle of Wight, hence why our Island is often referred to as England in miniature.”

Cowes, located on the central south coast of the UK, is often seen as a cost-effective stopover port for European and UK cruise itineraries.

