Fire Crews “Damping Down” After Alverstone Fire

Isle Of Wight Fire and Rescue crews are damping down, at the scene of a fire in Alverstone tonight (Wednesday).

Firefighters were called to Borth Farm at 7pm and found a mobile home “well alight”.

Hear Watch Manager Chapman speaking to Isle of Wight Radio’s Lauren Roberts:

Fears that the blaze would spread to hundreds of bales of hay led to a battle for the crews of six different Isle of Wight towns. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, as well as two main jets.

Teams from Shanklin, Sandown, Bembridge, Freshwater, East Cowes and Newport were on scene at Alverstone Road, Newchurch, in the Queen Bower area.

Watch Manager S Champion told Isle of Wight Radio,

“We were called to a mobile home on fire. It was well alight when we arrived. “It also had the potential for some bales of hay to go up. We kept them covered. We’re now scaling back and we’re damping down.”

A number of crews remain on scene and the fire service says now one has been hurt.

Comments

comments