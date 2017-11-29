Hundreds Of Hay Bales And Mobile Home On Fire In Alverstone

Firefighters from six different stations on the Isle of Wight are tackling a fire that has engulfed around 400 bales of hay and a mobile home in Alverstone tonight (Wednesday).

Crews are at a farm on Alverstone Road, Newchurch, in the Queen Bower area, according to Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue.

They were called out at 7pm.

Engines and support units from Shanklin, Sandown, Bembridge, Freshwater, East Cowes and Newport are on scene. Crews are using two main jets and four breathing apparatus with hoses to try to stop the blaze.

The service says it does not believe anyone has been hurt.

