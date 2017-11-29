Isle Of Wight “Walking Stick” Gun Revealed By Hampshire Constabulary After “Surrender”

Hampshire Constabulary has released a video showcasing some of the firearms handed in during its “surrender” fortnight, including the gun disguised as a walking stick that was handed in on the Isle of Wight.

As Isle of Wight Radio reported, 34 items (firearms and ammunition) were handed in on the Island. They were among 500 across the Thames Valley, Isle of Wight and Hampshire.

A “walking stick” gun, seen here in the safe hands of Armed Response Officer Sgt Jim Heath, was among items handed in on the Isle of Wight.

See some of the haul, which will only be investigated if they were linked to a crime, here…

