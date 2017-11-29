A man who escaped after a police chase may have helped officers to identify him after dropping his bank card.

The driver was pursued by police who suspected there was no insurance on the Red Suzuki Alto being driven.

After failing to stop on Brading Road at around 7:30 last night (Tuesday), the car was later found abandoned on a footpath at the bottom of Slade Road.

Hampshire Constabulary’s response team has tweeted about the incident:

Pursuit this evening in Ryde, IOW. To the occupants that dumped the car and ran off: one of you dropped your debit card! If you’d like the card and the vehicle back come and see me at Newport police station! – 20714 #priceless pic.twitter.com/lGK7L5MaWY — Hants Response Cops (@HCResponseCops) November 28, 2017

No one has been arrested.

