Credit: @HCResponseCops (Hampshire Constabulary)

A man who escaped after a police chase may have helped officers to identify him after dropping his bank card.

The driver was pursued by police who suspected there was no insurance on the Red Suzuki Alto being driven.

After failing to stop on Brading Road at around 7:30 last night (Tuesday), the car was later found abandoned on a footpath at the bottom of Slade Road.

Hampshire Constabulary’s response team has tweeted about the incident:

No one has been arrested.

 

Comments

comments