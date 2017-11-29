Swimmers hoping to take a dip at Newport’s 1Leisure Medina will have to wait until the end of the week.
As Isle of Wight Radio previously reported, the pool was ’emptied’ on Monday (27).
It was originally hoped the main pool would reopen today (Wednesday).
In a Facebook post 1Leisure has said:
“In order to return the main swimming pool at 1Leisure Medina to use in a suitable condition for swimmers, it needs to be refilled, heated and chlorinated.
Unfortunately, it will not be possible to reopen on Wednesday as hoped, but should be open before the weekend. We have contacted regular hirers of the pool to advise them, and apologise to anyone hoping to use the pool for the continued delay and inconvenience.”
Isle of Wight Council says it’s continuing to investigate a pool plant failure.
The small pool on site is still open