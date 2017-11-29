Morrisons’ vans have been named after some Isle of Wight features as its new delivery service launches today (Wednesday).

Employees of the supermarket in Newport have been deciding on the names for the three, green delivery vans.

The final decision was to name them:

Rex (in recognition of the high number of dinosaur bones found on the Island).

Robin (named after Robin Hill Country Park).

Pluto (the name of the first under-ocean pipeline to join the Island to the mainland).

The names have been printed onto the vans this morning (Wednesday).

The new ‘Home Delivery Hub’ has been built onto the Newport store, creating 27 new jobs.

The Morrisons service will offer one-hour delivery slots and will begin delivering to homes from 8.00am daily. There’ll also be a ‘fresh check’ available for customers to confirm the freshness of the products before accepting them.

The Newport store has recently had a £1m refurbishment.

