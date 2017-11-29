Islanders are being reminded of key advice to cope with the cold weather, as Isle of Wight Council and Met Office warn of frost and wintry spells.

The local authority says the 80 per cent probability of frost, strong winds and wintry showers could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

Advice from the Met Office and Public Health England includes:

Getting a flu jab

Keeping your home warm (efficiently and safely)

Looking after others by checking older neighbours or relatives

Checking to see if you could get financial support

You can see the full list of suggestions here.

The forecast is for between 9am today (Wednesday) 9am on Saturday (2) in the south east of England.

Comments

comments