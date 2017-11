Would you like to join the team at Isle of Wight Radio?

We are looking for freelance presenters who can join in the tradition of creating award-winning radio.

You must have a great voice, love the Isle of Wight and don’t mind working weekends.

Send us a short recording of what you can do, along with a CV and short covering letter telling us why you would like to come and work with us.

[email protected]

