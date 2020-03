A BMW has been destroyed by fire in Freshwater.

Crews were called to the junction of School Green Road and Queen’s Road shortly after 10pm last night (Wednesday).

Two breathing apparatus and two hose real jets were used to put out the fire and protect an adjacent building.

